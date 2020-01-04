Telangana: 3 policemen arrested by ACB for demanding bribe of Rs 10,000

Corruption

The arrested policemen were sent to judicial custody.

Three police personnel including a Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector from Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, after the trio were caught taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person whose vehicle was seized by the police for illegal sand mining.

The arrested police officers were: S Linga Murthy, CI of Yellareddypet police station, SI S Anil and constable T Kanakaraju from Gambhiraopet police station.

According to reports, R Simhachalam, a native of Bhavanipet village in Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district was transporting sand in his own tractor in December. The tractor was seized and sent to Gambhiraopet station on charges of illegal sand mining .

After repeated requests to release his vehicle, the police demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe, and later settled for Rs 10,000, according to reports.

Simhachalam who was unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the ACB.

On Friday, upon the instructions of the CI and SI, constable Kanakaraju collected Rs 10,000 bribe from Simhachalam at Gambhiraopet police station. The alert ACB sleuths caught the constable in possession of the bribe money at Gambhiraopet tahsildar office on Friday morning, The Times of India reported.

After arresting the constable, the ACB team arrested the CI and the SI and sent them to judicial custody.

Last month, the ACB officials arrested Additional Superintendent of Police of Siddipet Commissionerate, Govindh Narsimha Reddy, for having disproportionate assets. The ASP had more than Rs 10 crore in assets.

In searches conducted in Siddipet, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Shadnagar, Ayyavaripalle and other places, the ACB officials found gold ornaments weighing 1.5 kg, Rs 5.33 lakh cash, Rs 6.37 lakh bank balance, one villa at Golconda, 14 house plots at Shankarpally, Gollapally, Ranga Reddy District, 20 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts, two cars and other documents. All assets combined were worth more than Rs 10 crore in the market.