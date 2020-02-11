Rescue workers fished out the body of a software engineer after he had drowned in Bengaluru's Kalkere Lake in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sachin Machaiah and his friend Ullas ventured on a coracle ride in the lake at 2:30 am on Saturday after partying till late in the night. However, when the duo were in the middle of the lake, the oars slipped out of their hands and the coracle capsized.

While Ullas, who knew how to swim, reached the shore to call for help, Sachin reportedly drowned in the lake.

The lake's security guard Rajesh Dindi was alerted about the duo's misadventure at this point but by the time rescue workers could arrive at the lake, Sachin was nowhere to be found. This commenced a marathon search operation which ended on Sunday when Sachin's body was found, the Times of India reported.

Police officials at Ramamurthy Nagar police station told TNM that they do not suspect any foul play and have registered a case of unnatural death.

The duo Sachin and Ullas, were former colleagues and close friends. They attended a party at Kundalahalli Gate and decided to explore the lake since it was close to Ullas' home. Ullas also knew where a coracle was kept in the lake. The security guard later informed the police that the coracle is used to clean the lake, Deccan Herald reported.

Sachin worked in a company out of Manyata Tech Park. He was a native of Virajpet in Kodagu district.