SS Rajamouli’s RRR is currently one of the biggest films being made in India, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Shooting for the film has resumed, after a delay due to the lockdown. Recently, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Jr NTR’s character as Komaram Bheem, on the occasion of the 113th birth anniversary of the revolutionary icon. The makers on Friday posted a Diwali wish for their fans on Twitter, along with a picture of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan sitting together, with the logo of the movie in the backdrop. The caption read: "To all our beloved fans, here's to add bright lights to the festive spirit! #RRRDiwali... #RRRMovie"

Recently the makers also released a special video of the cast and crew returning to the sets during the pandemic. RRR is reportedly a fictional story set in the 1920s, and will be based on the lives of two real, well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt recently joined the sets of the shoot, making her debut into the Telugu film industry. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran will also be seen playing important roles in the film. It is believed that Alia will be paired opposite Ram Charan, while English actor Olivia Morris will star opposite Jr NTR.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, viewers assume that he plays a cop. Jr. NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares the former to fire and says that “even death fears him”. NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion of the film, and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the flashback sequences.

RRR was planned to be released in 10 Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The technical crew of this film included MM Keeravani for music, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing. Ace writer K V Vijayendra Prasad had penned the story and M Ratnam had written the dialogues for this venture.