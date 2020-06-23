TDP supporters booked for spreading fake messages on WhatsApp against AP Minister, MP

The messages reportedly targeted Minister Avanthi Srinivas and YSRCP National General Secretary, MP Vijayasai Reddy.

news Crime

The Criminal Investigation Department on Tuesday arrested two TDP supporters, Nalanda Kishore and Krishna, for allegedly sharing false WhatsApp messages, which reportedly targeted Minister Avanthi Srinivas and YSRCP National General Secretary, MP Vijayasai Reddy.

Kishore was booked under Sections 505 B (Intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials detained Kishore at his residence in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later shifted to Kurnool for further investigation, according to media reports.

According to reports, Kishore had received a notice three days ago asking him to appear before them for inquiry.

Similarly, another TDP supporter, Krishna, from Krishna district was also reportedly detained by the CID under similar charges.

Condemning the arrest of both the supporters, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to illegal arrest of his party workers for questioning his government.

Accusing the police of bias, Naidu alleged that though TDP women leaders had filed cases of harassment against the YSRCP supporters, the police failed to act, whereas they are promptly arresting leaders from his party. Naidu demanded that the arrested TDP supporters be released immediately.

Meanwhile, former Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao who visited the CID office, said, “Kishore is a senior citizen. What was the need to arrest him in the early hours when he has been cooperating with the case? He already told the police that he forwarded the message which he received from his friend residing in the USA. Police spoke to him too, but yet they arrested Kishore.”

Earlier in May, the CID had booked a 66-year-old woman, P Ranganayaki, who is a TDP sympathizer according to police, for a Facebook post against the YSRCP government’s handling of the Vizag LG Polymers gas leak incident. Police had filed a case against her for ‘stoking fear’ among the people.