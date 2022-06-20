TDP leader’s house wall demolished by officials in Andhra, party hits back

Municipal authorities in Andhra Pradesh's Narsipatnam town demolished a boundary wall at the residence of former state minister and senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, alleging that it was unauthorised.

Municipal authorities in Andhra Pradesh's Narsipatnam town demolished a boundary wall at the residence of former state minister and senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu in the early hours of June 19, alleging that it was an unauthorised construction. Tension prevailed as police force was deployed around the former minister's residence amid protest by his family members. A police official said the policemen were deployed as a precautionary measure at the request of municipal employees who were carrying out the demolition, according to IANS.

Security was tightened in Narsipatnam to prevent any untoward incident. Police erected barricades at various places in the town and were checking vehicles. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that Ayyanna Patrudu's supporters and TDP workers were being stopped from heading towards his residence. The TDP leader's family members were upset with the municipal authorities. They denied the allegations that the construction was unauthorised. His son Rajesh claimed that the construction was taken up after obtaining all permissions from municipal authorities.

The municipal staff began demolition of the boundary wall around midnight. The electricity supply was stopped in the area before JCBs were deployed for the operation. The Municipal commissioner and Revenue Divisional Officer were camping there to monitor the demolition. Municipal officials alleged that Patrudu built a part of the house by encroaching on an adjacent irrigation canal. They claimed that according to a notice issued by the municipal commissioner, two cents of land had been encroached.

Patrudu, a member of the TDP politburo, is a bitter critic of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In February he was booked for abusive and derogatory comments against the chief minister. The TDP has condemned the demolition of Patrudu's house.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday decried the 'midnight demolition' of the house wall of the party leader. Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister was making selected attacks on the strong BC leaders of the TDP all over the state. He alleged that the attack on the house of Ayyanna Patrudu took place only because he exposed the YSRCP regime's failures at the Chodavaram Mini Mahanadu, a political meeting organised by the TDP. The TDP chief said the party would stand by the side of Ayyanna Patrudu in this critical hour.

Earlier, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YSRCP rulers were resorting to intimidating attacks out of frustration over the latest massive success of Chandrababu Naidu's public meetings in north Andhra. The government was terrified of the rising anti-establishment wave among all sections of the people, he said.