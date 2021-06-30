TDP demands special package for families in Andhra affected by COVID-19

Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the state government should immediately announce a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for all white card holders.

news Coronavirus

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should announce a special package for coronavirus-affected families. Naidu demanded that the state government immediately announce financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for all white card holders. "AP became the only state not to have given a special package at a time when all other states extended some assistance or other to rescue their people," the TDP leader claimed. He further added that the state government should follow Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states in taking a step like this.

"This was necessary on account of the pathetic conditions of the poor families in the face of COVID-19 losses in addition to price rise. Loss of work opportunities was a severe rude shock for them during the pandemic," he said. Similarly, he demanded monthly assistance of Rs 7,500 to private teachers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, and unorganized sectors. Likewise, he called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set aside an alleged narrow political agenda and start purchasing vaccines in order to inoculate all the people of all age groups.

"The rate of the vaccinated population should be increased from the present 23.2% to at least 70% in AP. People would be safe from the severe threat of COVID-19 only if they were vaccinated fully," Naidu said. On Tuesday, the principal opposition leader of the southern state organised a 'sadhana deeksha' protest programme at TDP's central office in Amaravati. Party leaders and activists participated in the protest programme simultaneously in all 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, as per the latest bulletin, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,620 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 18.8 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 40,074.

