TDP begins Praja Chaitanya Yatra against Jagan’s governance ahead of local body polls

The 45-day state-wide campaign will “educate the public on how the YSRCP government is deceiving people,” Naidu said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu set off on a 45-day Praja Chaitanya Yatra (public awareness rally) on Wednesday, starting off the program at Martur in Prakasam district. The rally will move to different parts of the state to make people ‘aware’ of the flaws in the YSRCP’s governance, Naidu said.

“The people of the state are unhappy with the YSRCP's anarchic, incompetent and corrupt regime. From tomorrow onwards, I will launch a state-wide public campaign to educate the public on the administration of the YSRCP government, the way in which they are deceiving people and the losses occuring to the state because of them,” Naidu tweeted on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Martur junction, Naidu lashed out at the Jagan government, heavily criticising the last nine months of the YSRCP’s governance. He blamed the government for delaying the Polavaram project through cancelling of contracts and reverse tenders, and for the government’s new sand policy, alleging that procurement of sand has remained difficult and expensive for the past nine months.

He also blamed the YSRCP for the hike in liquor prices, saying the costs have made it difficult for the common man to afford a drink.

Naidu also criticised the Jagan government for showing biases towards media houses, alleging that they were giving most advertisements only to Sakshi, a media group owned by Jagan’s family.

Naidu also said that the government has been ‘misusing’ the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and slapping it on people in an unfair manner. “If anyone stands up for the people, they’re hurting them financially by attacking their businesses. They’re causing mental harassment by filing cases,” he said. He also said that the government was causing physical harm by reducing security cover for TDP leaders.

The rally comes ahead of local body polls to be held in the state.

Speaking against the proposal to shift the capital out of Amaravati, Naidu called for people’s support, saying, “We are fighting on on your behalf. Let's oppose injustice. If they put cases, if necessary, thousands of us will fill the jails.”

“To control their aggression, their party must lose massively in the upcoming panchayat and municipal polls,” he added, referring to the YSRCP.