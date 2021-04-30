TCS, Infosys, Wipro in 2021 LinkedIn list of best workplaces in India

The companies eligible to make the LinkedIn list need to have at least 500 employees in India as of December 31, 2020.

Atom Jobs

LinkedIn, on April 28, released the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies List, which is a ranking of the 25 best workplaces in India. Among the notable companies to make it to the list are IT majors TCS, Infosys, Wipro along with the country’s largest bank, HDFC Bank.

“This fifth annual launch also debuts our all-new methodology, which uses unique LinkedIn data to go beyond the companies that attract talent to uncover the companies that invest in their talent. These 25 companies help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for success both at the company and beyond,” LinkedIn said in a statement.

“Our new methodology has seven key pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background,” the statement added.

TCS is number one on the list and has the maximum headcount in the country of all the Indian IT companies at nearly 4.7 lakh. The company aims to have 75% of its staff working remotely by 2025. TCS has announced two salary hikes for its employees in the last six months and attrition was at 7.2% in the March quarter.

The second position is Cognizant, which is headquartered in New Jersey, USA. The IT firm expects to hire almost 23,000 freshers this year, in domains such as data, cloud, internet of things, cybersecurity, digital engineering. The company claims to have trained over 1.3 lakh employees in digital skills in the last 18 months.

Accenture ranked third and the IT company is reportedly back to “pre-COVID levels” amid strong growth in outsourcing revenue and demand for digital transformation services.

Construction film Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ranked fourth followed by IT major Infosys, which plans to hire nearly 26,000 new employees this year.

Management consulting firm Deloitte is ranked sixth on the list. Deloitte India’s services encompass audit and assurance, risk advisory, tax, financial advisory work. Deloitte plans to create 75,000 additional jobs in India over the next 3 years.

Accounting firm EY (Ernst & Young) comes next, and the company plans to hire 9,000 people in India in 2021 in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, machine learning, analytics.

IT firm Wipro is ranked eighth on the list. The Bengaluru-based company has expansion plans and has said that it will add more jobs this year than it did in 2020.

Internet giant Amazon is ranked ninth on the list. Amazon India said it created over 3 lakh jobs in India in 2020, and founder Jeff Bezos has stated that the company plans to add 1 million more jobs by 2025.

Last but not least is India’s largest bank, HDFC Bank. The company said its deposits, advances and loan disbursements have come back to pre-COVID levels in 2021.

In terms of the methodology followed for the ranking, those companies were considered which have at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2020, in the country and reductions in staff (including attrition and layoffs) can be no higher than 10%. The timeframe is from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.