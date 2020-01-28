Tata Motors ushers in a new wave of e-mobility, launches Nexon EV at Rs 13.99 lakh

Heralding the electric mobility era, Tata Motors has launched a new electric car, the Tata Nexon EV. Though the company had been involved in this segment earlier as well, the Nexon is the first vehicle that has been built by the company on the Ziptron technology that has been developed inhouse.

Tata Motors enjoys certain advantages very few automobile companies can boast of. The Tata Group owns companies like Tata Consultancy Services, an IT giant which would have definitely helped with the technology involved in developing Ziptron. Then, there is Tata Chemicals which is working on battery chemistry, Tata Auto Comp that can bring in its inputs on battery packs and other auto components and finally, Tata Power is busy setting up the battery charging network for the electric vehicles.

In terms of the specifications, the Tata Nexon EV will run on a 129PS permanent magnet AC motor and the battery is a lithium ion rated at 30.2kWh. Tata Motors says the electric motor is capable of producing a torque of 245Nm instantly from standstill and the acceleration is claimed to be 0-100Kmph in 9.9 seconds.

The lithium ion battery can be charged through a fast DC charger and can reach 80% charge in one hour. If you use your regular 15Amp socket it will take much longer to charge. Tata Motors says the Nexon EV can travel 312Kms on a single full charge of the battery. That should be more than sufficient for the typical intra city user of the car.

The Tata Nexon EV is being launched through 60 dealerships spread across 22 cities in the country. There will be three colour options, Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver. One more Tata Group company, Tata Motors Finance will find the best financing options for the car whether it is individuals making the purchase or fleet operators.

The Tata Nexon EV is being released in three variants, XZ+ LUX, XZ+ and XM. The lowest variant will cost ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top one ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting at the launch, Tata Sons Group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said, “E-Mobility is an irreversible mega-trend and an imperative for addressing pollution and generating job opportunities in India. Through Tata uniEVerse, our Group companies have synchronized their efforts to develop a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. I am delighted that this ecosystem has come together with the launch of Tata Nexon EV, a path breaking electric SUV that can match the aspirations of mainstream Indian customers.”