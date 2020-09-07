Tanish Alladi's ‘Mahaprasthanam’ teaser out

On the eve of Tanish's birthday, the makers released the teaser of the film which was launched by Sai Dharam Tej.

Tanish Alladi turned out to be a household name during the initial days of Telugu Bigg Boss season 2. Now, the actor is all set to take Telugu audiences on an emotional ride with Mahaprasthanam which is being directed by Jhony who had earlier directed horror thriller Anthaku Minchi starring Rashmi Gautam in the lead role.

On the eve of Tanish's birthday, the makers released the teaser of the film which was launched by Sai Dharam Tej. Releasing the teaser, he tweeted saying," Wish you a very happy birthday @IAmTanishAlladi ... Here's the teaser of #MahaPrasthanam kudos to the team for a new effort https://youtu.be/QxoGl5yOd1A Directed by #Jhony Produced by #OmkharreshwaraCreations Music by @kasyapsunil6 #MahaprasthanamTeaser #HappyBirthdayTanish

Thanking Sai Dharam for releasing the teaser, Tanish Alladi tweeted saying, "A man with golden heart , @IamSaiDharamTej has launched the teaser of #MahaPrasthanam . Thanks alot anna and its means so much. Love you anna Red heart. Thanks a ton for the wishesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesFace throwing a kissHugging face Hope you all like itSmiling face with open mouth #Mahaprasthanamteaser"

A man with golden heart , @IamSaiDharamTej has launched the teaser of #MahaPrasthanam . Thanks alot anna and its means so much. Love you anna ❤️. Thanks a ton for the wishes



Hope you all like it #Mahaprasthanamteaser https://t.co/oycd0vRaoV — Tanish Alladi (@IAmTanishAlladi) September 7, 2020

It may be noted that Tanish shared screen space with Sai Dharam Tej in Nakshatram directed by Krishna Vamsi, which also starred Sundeep.

‘The journey of an emotional killer’ is the tagline of Mahaprasthanam which is being produced by Omkareshwara Creations. The film also stars Musskan Sethi in the lead role while Varudu fame Bhanu Sri Mehra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Amith, Kancharapalem Raju and Raja Ravindra play crucial roles. MN Balreddy is helming the camera for the film while Suneel Kashyap is composing the music. The dialogues are penned by Vasanth Kiran and Yanala Siva, while the songs have been written by Pranavam.

The team wrapped up the shoot and is currently engaged in post-production work. The movie is being produced under the banner Omkareshwara Creations.

Tanish has grown from a child artist to a hero on the silver screen. He rose to success with films like Nachavule but hasn’t tasted success since 2013. He started his career with films such as Premante Idera, Ninne Premistha, Devullu and Manmadhudu. He made his lead debut with the 2008 film Nachavule, which was directed by Ravi Babu.

He was a prominent celebrity contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 and in no time he proved to be one of the strongest contestants on the show. Tanish has also featured in films such as Ride, Mouna Ragam, Em Pillo Em Pillado, Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, Nakshatram. His last outing was Rangu, an action thriller written and directed by Kaarthikeya Varikallu.

Content provided by Digital Native