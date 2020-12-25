Tamil remake of 'Mufti' starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik titled 'Pathu Thala'

Director Krishna of 'Sillunu Oru Kadhal' will be wielding the megaphone and scenes involving Simbu will be shot afresh.

Studio Green's Tamil remake of Kannada hit film Mufti, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik, has been named Pathu Thala. According to the title poster, the film can be expected to be a crime thriller based in the southern district of Kanniyakumari. According to reports, the remake will have Simbu playing a gangster while Gautham Karthik will be seen as a cop. Director Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal will be wielding the megaphone and scenes involving Simbu will be shot afresh as he has shed a lot of weight in the meantime.

Well-known production house Studio Green announced last year that it has roped in actors Simbu and Gautham Karthik for a mega-budget action thriller. The film which is the remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti marks the first time union of Simbu and Gautham and was initially directed by debutant Narthan. Recently there were reports that the project was going to be shelved, as director Narthan has opted out of it. Producer Gnanavel Raja had confirmed in an interview to Times of India that director Narthan, who was directing the film had to fulfil his other film commitments following which he opted out.

Kannada superstar, Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s Mufti turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Sandalwood. Released on December 1, in the year 2018, the film garnered positive reviews. Mufti was high on the action and had all elements to attract the family audiences as well.

Meanwhile, Simbu is currently shooting for Maanaadu which is being directed by Venkat Prabhu. Touted to be a political thriller, Simbu has done a lot of homework for Maanaadu. He will be seen in a never seen before avatar in this flick, therefore, expectations are high for this film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, S A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for this venture with Richard M Nathan cranking the camera and Praveen KL doing the edits.

Simbu had recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. According to reports, the makers are planning to release the film on January 14th to coincide with the Pongal festival.The film will have Niddhi Aggerwal playing the female lead who is making her debut with Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Bhoomi.

It has cinematography by S Tirru, music by S Thaman while Anthony has come on board as the editor. It is being produced by Madhav Media, who have earlier bankrolled projects such as Zero, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and the upcoming film Oh Mana Penne.

(Content provided by Digital Native)