Tamil Film Producers' Council Election date announced

The Special Officer has made the announcements regarding the election's schedule.

Two prominent associations in the Tamil film industry â€“ The South Indian Cine Artistes Association aka Nadigar Sangam and the Tamil Film Producersâ€™ Council (TFPC) have been in trouble ever since the government appointed a Special Officer to oversee its functions following allegations of financial and administrative mismanagement.

Now it has been announced that the election for TFPC will be held on June 21 and the nomination process will be held between May 11 and May 14 at the TFPC office premises. The final list of candidates will be announced on May 25 and the elections will be held on June 21. Reportedly the Special Officer has made the announcement.

As of now, two teams have been formed to contest in the election. One team is being headed by Murali Rama Narayanan of Thenandal Films, who will be contesting for the post of President. Producers Subash Chandra Bose and Michael Rayappan will contest for the post of Vice President while Radhakrishnan is contesting for the secretary post, KJ Rajesh is competing for the Treasurer post.

The other team is being headed by ace producer Amma Creations T Siva who is the Presidential candidate. Producers PL Thennapan and JSK Satish will contest for the post of Secretary while RK Suresh and Dhananjayan are nominated for Vice President post. K Muralidharan is competing for the Treasurer post.

It may be noted the elections conducted by Nadigar Sangam last year is mired in controversy and the results have been withheld. Recently the court had issued an interim stay order against conducting fresh polls for Nadigar Sangam.

In the recently held election, a new team headed by Director Bhagyaraj which was devised by actor, producer and industrialist Ishari K Ganesh was formed opposite Vishal's team.

