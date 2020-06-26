Taj Hotels unveils online food delivery platform Qmin

The Qmin mobile application will be launched on July 25, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in August and the loyalty platform in September.

Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) which own Taj Hotels, on Thursday announced the launch of its online food delivery platform Qmin. Guests can order from eight restaurants in Mumbai like Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace; Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President; and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End, to name a few. The launch will cover top ten markets in India including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru etc. over a period of five weeks.

Talking about the announcement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes.”

The company has said that Qmin will offer a delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in sanitised vehicles. The packaging will be eco-friendly utilising bio-degradable materials, and with customised insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered, the company said in a statement.

Qmin will expand its scope and bring Taj@Home to other cities in the near future. The gourmet Qmin Shop presenting epicurean specialities will open in August. Qmin will be integrated with our loyalty program in September, where guests can earn and burn points using Qmin services, the company said.