TAFE’S Mallika Srinivasan appointed chairperson of PESB

This is the first time a person from the private sector has been appointed the head of the Public Enterprises Selection Board.

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), according to an order issued by the personnel ministry on Thursday.

This is the first time that a private sector executive has been appointed as the head of the PESB, responsible for the appointment of top management posts in the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), officials said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mallika Srinivasan as the chairperson of PESB for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the age of 60 years, the order added.

The appointment is significant as a parliamentary panel in a recent report wondered how the PESB was functioning without its chief and a member.

The panel has also noted that the percentage of female candidates recommended by PESB to top managerial posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs) was low.

The PESB consists of one chairperson and three full-time members. And Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as a member of PESB, according to the personnel ministry order. He is at present a secretary in the department of public enterprises.

Sailesh, who was due to superannuate in September this year, has been appointed PESB member for a period of three years or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, the order said.

MK Gupta and Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital (retired) are the other two serving members of the PESB, according to its website.

TAFE, which is based out of Chennai, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of tractors in the Indian market.