T-Hub wins Startup India and DPIIT’s bid to nurture 30 incubators in India

Incubators can apply for the programme and the selected 30 will get access to a 10 months' acceleration programme, beginning from March, designed for incubation managers.

Hyderabad-based global start-up catalyst T-Hub on Tuesday said it has won Startup India and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) bid to nurture 30 select incubators in India.

T-Hub, along with Wadhwani Foundation, will lead a programme to provide continued support and mentorship, it said in a statement.

"The future of incubation in India will rest on the ability to look beyond short-term gain and enable startups to pursue the path of continuous innovation," said Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub.

The key objective is to enable and empower incubators to design a world-class entrepreneur support programme that covers all aspects of incubation.

"The incubator and startup ecosystem in emerging economies like India can benefit greatly from the process driven incubation model being used by the best incubators in the world," said Dan Kranzler, Head, Venture Fastrack, Wadhwani Foundation.

T-Hub, in consultation with Startup India, will develop a monitoring mechanism to track the progress of participant incubators during and on completion of the program.

Incorporated in 2015, T-Hub has provided over 1,100 national and international startups with access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors and government agencies.

Launched in January 2016, Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government.