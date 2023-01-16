Swiggy launches free ambulance service for delivery executives and their dependants

Swiggy has partnered with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for this initiative.

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy, has launched a free ambulance service for all its active delivery executives and their dependents in the case of emergencies. Swiggy has partnered with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for this initiative. Delivery executives can reach out on the toll-free number: 1800 267 4242. "Sometimes, making a call might not be an option, and executives can just tap the SOS button without leaving the partner app in the case of an emergency before, during, or after a delivery. The process will require no documentation; delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID," the company said in a statement.

Swiggy has launched this service pan-India after piloting the service in Bengaluru, Delhi, NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the service's response time has been an average of 12 minutes, the company stated. Dial4242 can dispatch different ambulances such as BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulances, cardiac ambulances, ALS (Advanced Life Support), inter-state ambulances, COVID-19 ambulances, and hearse vans based on the severity of the case.

The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children), who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy. Delivery executives can also choose to avail of the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidised cost.

Mihir Rajesh Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy said, “Swiggy is committed to the safety of our delivery executives, and over the years, we have been investing in products and policies that prioritise their safety and well-being. Every day, lakhs of deliveries are carried on smoothly by our delivery executives, however, emergencies have a way of coming unannounced. With the free ambulance service that is fast, on-demand, and comprehensive, Swiggy has got our executives’ back, giving them safety and peace of mind and getting them help when they need it the most.”

In 2021, Swiggy launched the Emergency Support Services (ESS) enabling the SOS button on the partner app to connect executives on the Swiggy hotline, ambulance, or police. All delivery executives were also given an ID card with details like emergency contact and blood group.