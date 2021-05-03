Swiggy announces four-day work week for employees in May

Swiggy said it has also set up a pandemic support mechanism and an emergency support team to assist employees.

As COVID-19 infection cases are surging rapidly in India, food delivery platform Swiggy has said it is moving to a four-day work week for May. In an internal mail, Head of HR at Swiggy Girish Menon told employees on May 1 that this is for employees to take care of themselves and others.

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a four-day work week to all of you. Please decide the four days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends," he said.

"As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you're welcome," Menon added.

Swiggy said this includes an app and employee support hotline, which helps users access beds ICUs, oxygen cylinders, ambulance support and other services. This, it said, would be through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

Employees also get access to app-based consultation and testing support at labs, as well as online doctor consultation and medical support for those employees recovering at home.

Employees, Swiggy said, have home isolation/quarantine care coverage and are reimbursed, hospitalisation and vaccination is covered for employees and families, and vaccination time off is provided as well.

“Employees or their family members, who require quarantine spaces will be given access to temporary facilities with necessary nursing support,” it said. In addition, employees who are not COVID-19 positive but are living with friends on family members who have tested positive will also have access to self-quarantine facilities.

Employees are also entitled to salary advances, leave encashments and access to loans. Grade 1-6 employees also had an early salary release for the month of May, and if the employees or their family members test positive, they will receive a nutrition support cover as well.

Swiggy said it will also roll out similar relief initiatives for delivery executives as well.