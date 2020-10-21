SW Railway hikes platform tickets at 13 Karnataka stations

This is a temporary measure to avoid overcrowding at railway stations during the festive season, the South Western Railway said.

news Railways

As an increased number of people are expected to travel by trains amid the festive season, the South Western Railway on Thursday increased the price of platform tickets at select stations in Karnataka, saying that the move will prevent crowding on railway platforms. The ticket price has been temporarily raised from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

In a press release, the South Western Railway said that with a view to restrict entry of non-travellers at Railway Stations due to the extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19 pandemic, platform tickets will be issued at the enhanced rates of Rs 50 at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Tumakuru, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Kengeri, Mandya, Hindupur, Penukonda, Yelahanka, Banasaadi, Carmelaram and Whitefield railway stations from October 21 to November 11.

The platform ticket rates had earlier been hiked at the three main railway stations in Bengaluru, and now has been extended to more stations in the state.

The Railways had recently announced that more special trains will be operated from Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka to Chennai, Hyderabad, Howrah and other cities to enable passengers travel during the festival season.

"An air-conditioned double-decker superfast special express will run from Bengaluru to Chennai daily from Wednesday," a South Western Railway (SWR) zone official said in a statement. Another double-decker superfast express will operate daily from Chennai to Bengaluru from Wednesday.

"The trains will have 10 coaches, including 8 chair cars and 2 luggage-cum-brake-vans with generator in both directions," said the official. All special trains will have reserved coaches. Hand sanitisation, thermal screening, social distancing, wearing masks and other health protocols will be mandatory for all passengers and railway staff.

"In addition, five pairs of superfast special trains will be operated between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from October 23 to December 2 to facilitate people travel for Dasara and Diwali festivals," said the official. Of the five pairs, two pairs will be run daily between Bengaluru and Chennai and one daily between Bengaluru and Kanyakumari.

The trains will have AC and sleeper coaches. A complete AC superfast express will also be run between Bengaluru and Chennai from October 23 daily except Tuesdays till further notice. The full AC train will have 16 coaches, including 2 executive chair car and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans. Here are details of the new trains:

A special train between Mysuru and Mayiladuturai in Tamil Nadu via Bengaluru will run daily from October 25 to December 1 in both directions. Another special train between Mysuru to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu via Bengaluru will be run from October 23 to December 1 in both the directions. A daily superfast express will be run between Mysuru and Kachiguda in Hyderabad via Bengaluru from October 23 to December 2. A daily superfast express will be operated between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru northern suburb and Howrah for Dasara, Diwali and Chhath puja from October 24 to December 2. Likewise, a daily special train between Hubballi in Karnataka and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will run from Wednesday to November 30. A daily express between Yesvantpur and Kannur in Kerala will run from Wednesday to November 30.