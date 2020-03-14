Suspected COVID-19 patient in Kerala sent home, later confirmed positive

The auto driver with whom he travelled back home is also in quarantine.

In a major lapse on the part of authorities at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College regarding the prevention of COVID-19 (coronavirus), a person who travelled from Italy and voluntarily reported in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after he was found symptomatic, was asked to go back home on his own. After his samples were taken, he was sent for home isolation on his own, without even providing an ambulance. The person was later confirmed positive for the infection and the auto driver with whom he travelled back home is also in quarantine.

It was also reported that the person had visited a medical shop on the way back home, which also increases the concern over his other contacts.

Reports say that he was willing to remain in isolation but the hospital authorities asked him to be in home quarantine.

The man, who works in Italy, reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday via Doha. Though he had showed himself at the airport, there were no symptoms at the time.

"After reaching home, I was shivering and called the Disha helpline, upon which they sent an ambulance and I reached Medical College hospital. I was ready for isolation but they said it was not necessary. I returned in an auto as an ambulance was not available," he told the media.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Gopalakrishnan also admitted that ambulance was not available at the time..

"There were other suspected cases reported from the airport and that is why ambulance was not available at the time," the Collector was quoted as saying to the media.

After the person's tests returned positive, an ambulance was sent to his house and currently, he is in isolation.

As per reports, around 10 people have been identified as close contacts with the person.

A total of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are presently under treatment in the state.