Sushmita Sen shares that she suffered a heart attack recently

The actor said she had many people to thank for their “timely aid and constructive action.”

Flix Cinema

Actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday, March 2, revealed that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago. In an Instagram post, the actor said that she had an angioplasty done and now has a stent in place. She said the reason she was sharing the post was to inform well-wishers and loved ones to know that “all is well.” Sushmita also recalled her father’s words before sharing that she recently suffered an attack.

“‘Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’ (Wise words by my father Subir Sen),” Sushmita wrote. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

Sushmita said there were many people she had to thank for their “timely aid and constructive action,” which she would do in another post. “This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!” the actor wrote.

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. She has appeared in many popular films such as Mudhalvan and Main Hoon Na. She was last seen in the 2020 family gangster drama Aarya, which is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.