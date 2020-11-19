A surprise party for Nayanthara, partner Vignesh Shivan shares pictures

Wearing a simple, long-sleeved black dress matched with a pair of pastel green stilettos, Nayanthara can be seen posing amidst gold and silver themed decor.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Nayanthara, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday, ended the day on a happy note, as her family threw her a surprise party. Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also Nayanthara’s partner, shared the pictures of the birthday party on his Instagram page. Wearing a simple, long-sleeved black dress matched with a pair of pastel green stilettos, Nayanthara can be seen posing amidst gold and silver themed decor.

There were balloons hanging from the ceiling and on the floor, fairy lights all along the wall, and the decor on the wall read, “Happy birthday mol”. On the table were not one but four cakes in different flavours. Surrounded by bouquets of flowers, Nayanthara let her wavy curls loose at this quiet celebration.

Sharing a post, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Such a lovely surprise from Amma, Appa and Lenu Kurian, the sweetest bro possible. our dearest chaaaach missed being around yet happy.”

The actor, who turned 35 this year, has a bunch of projects on the work front. Last seen in the film RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman, she has three unreleased films in Tamil and one in Malayalam.

This includes Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and the upcoming thriller Netrikann. The latter’s teaser was revealed on Wednesday, to coincide with her birthday. Malayalam film Nizhal’s first look, too, was released on Wednesday by actor Mammootty. Helmed by state award-winning editor-turned-filmmaker Appu Bhattathiri, Nizhal is also touted to be a thriller. Turning director with this film, Appu Bhattathiri had told in an earlier interview to TNM that it was Kunchacko Boban who led them to cast Nayanthara.

Nayanthara also has a project with Vignesh Shivan, a Tamil romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vignesh Shivan posted an old photo of the star standing on Santa Monica pier, gazing at the moon. Several celebrities wished Nayanthara on her birthday.