Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' release postponed over NOC

While the release has now been pushed, just a week before its scheduled date, a sneak-peek from a song titled “Aagasam Song” has been released.

Suriya and Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru was the first big release in Tamil cinema to choose direct OTT release. While the actor announced that the film would release on October 30 on Amazon Prime Video, he has now said that the film will unfortunately have to skip this date.

“Unfortunately, the wait for the film's release will now be a little longer than anticipated,” the actor shared in a message to his fans on social media.

Suriya informed his fans in the letter that the film, set in the aviation industry, was yet to obtain all the required no objection certificates (NOC) from the Indian Airforce and that therefore its release had to be pushed.

“As you all know SP is a story set in aviation industry. So we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because it's a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else!” he said in his letter.

Suriya also shared his disappointemnt over the postponement and requested for support from well-wishers.

“When we started Soorarai Pottru we thought the only challenges we would face will be shooting at never-before-shot-locations, working with people of different languages and bringing in personnel with different skill sets to bring alive the magnificent world of Maara. […] However what pains me is how eagerly my well-wishers were waiting for this but we seem to have no other option. I personally hope that my well wishers will take this in good spirit, with love and faith,” he wrote.

While Soorarai Pottru’s release has now been pushed, just a week before its scheduled date, the actor shared a sneak-peek from a friendhsip song titled “Aagasam Song”. Performed by Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The number has Thaikkudam Bridge's song "Urumbu" tune-phrase and has been used with proper rights and credits according to the makers. The film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Dr M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar, and Kaali Venkat.

It is inspired by the real-life story of Captain Gopinath who founded Air Deccan, India's first low-cost airline.

Watch the sneek-peek here: