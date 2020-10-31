Suriya shares motion poster of â€˜Soorarai Pottruâ€™

Soorarai Pottru is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

Following the trailer, the makers of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru film released a motion poster of the film which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. Suriya shared the motion poster of the film and wrote, "Thank you all for the love! #SooraraiPottruTrailer #SooraraiPottruOnPrime Nov 12 (sic)."

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was originally slated to premiere on October 30 but due to the delay in getting the NoC from the IAF authorities, the makers and Amazon Prime pushed the release date. The film's co-producer Rajsekara Pandian confirmed that the film has now got the required No Objection Certificates from the IAF authorities and it is scheduled to hit the OTT platform on November 12.

Recently, the trailer of the film was released and it has expectedly sent netizens into a tizzy. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film has Aparna Balamurali as his heroine.

The film is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and retired Captain in the Indian Army. Soorarai Pottru, is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment on a budget of Rs 15 crore. The film will also have a simultaneous Telugu release, with the dubbed version titled "Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra".

The filmâ€™s supporting cast includes Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Arjunan. The technical crew of this film includes GV Prakash for composing music, Niketh Bommireddy for cinematography, and Sathish Suriya for editing.

On Sunday, it was announced that Suriya will be teaming up with director Pandiraj for a project which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. While it was expected that Suriya would commence shooting for Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal later this month, the industry grapevine is that Suriya's project with Pandiraj would go on the floors and he would commence shooting for Vaadivaasal after completing this project.

Vaadivaasal will be an adaptation of the novel with the same name penned by C S Chellappa. The director had acquired the rights in 2017 and has done extensive research before getting it on the floors. As the title indicates, Vaadivaasal will be based on Jallikattu, a popular sport in Tamil Nadu. Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vetrimaaranâ€™s Vada Chennai, is all set to reunite with the filmmaker in Vaadivasal, as per reports. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the casting. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Andrea will return to play her character in Vada Chennai 2.

