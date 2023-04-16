Suriya’s next with Siva titled Kanguva

Bollywood actor Disha Patani will be making her debut in Kollywood with ‘Kanguva’, which is touted to be a period fantasy film.

Actor Suriya’s upcoming film with director Siva has been titled Kanguva. To be released in 3D, the film will be out in 10 languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and others. Kanguva will be released next year, the production house has announced. The film is touted to be a period fantasy. The title announcement video shows a warrior, accompanied by a dog and an eagle, leading an army of soldiers.

Kanguva is produced under the Studio Green and UV Creations banner. Producer KE Gnanavel Raja has announced that this would be Suriya’s career’s biggest budget film. In a recent interview, Gnanavel Raja said, “The budget of this film is three times over the highest budget film that Suriya has done so far. And the business of this movie is twice his previous movies. It was very risky in terms of budget when we started.”

Bollywood actor Disha Patani will be making her debut in Kollywood with Kanguva. While Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for the film, Vetri Palanisamy has been roped in as the cinematographer. This is Suriya’s first collaboration with director Siva, who has previously worked mostly with actor Ajith and made action films like Veeram, Vivegam, and Viswasam.

Suriya was last seen in a brief role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram as Rolex. Before Kanguva, he was supposed to do a film with director Bala. Though the production work of the film – titled Vanagaan – started, the project had to be dropped over creative differences between the actor and director.

Suriya is also working in Vetri Maaran’s Vaadivaasal. Though the first look and the title announcement were made last year, the film is yet to take off as the director was busy with Viduthalai Part 1. Vetri Maaran has announced that he will first complete the sequel to Viduthalai and then go back to Vaadivaasal. Fans of Suriya are excited about this project, since the story is based on the bull-taming Jallikattu sport, and also considering that Vetri Maaran has delivered commercially successful films so far.

Watch the title announcement video: