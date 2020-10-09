Suriya, Karthi, Mahesh Babu salute the Indian Air Force on its 88th Anniversary

All three actors have played Air Force officers during the course of their career.

Flix Cinema

On the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day, celebrated on October 8, several actors took to their social media page to salute the warriors. Suriya wrote on his Twitter handle, “I salute the Air Warriors, Veterans and Families of the #IndianAirForce My gratitude to IAF fraternity for the valour and selfless service to our nation in securing our skies and assisting in times of disaster. Best wishes ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’ @IAF_MCC #IndianAirforceDay.”

His brother and actor Karthi went on to write, “Having had the fortune to meet some of the most intelligent and valiant officers of the #IndianAirForce, I salute their commitment and Patriotism with immense respect. Jai Hind!”

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, wrote, “Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security. #IndianAirForceDay.”

All three actors have played Air Force officers during their career - Suriya in his upcoming Soorarai Pottru, Karthi in Kaatru Veliyidai and Mahesh Babu in his recent Sarileru Neekevvaru.

I salute the Air Warriors, Veterans and Families of the #IndianAirForce

My gratitude to IAF fraternity for the valour and selfless service to our nation in securing our skies and assisting in times of disaster. Best wishes ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’ @IAF_MCC #IndianAirforceDay pic.twitter.com/8cJFYGjtPj — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 8, 2020

I salute the Air Warriors, Veterans and Families of the #IndianAirForce

My gratitude to IAF fraternity for the valour and selfless service to our nation in securing our skies and assisting in times of disaster. Best wishes ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’ @IAF_MCC #IndianAirforceDay pic.twitter.com/8cJFYGjtPj — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 8, 2020

Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security. #IndianAirForceDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 8, 2020

Suriya awaits the release of Soorarai Pottru which is premiering soon on Amazon Prime. The film is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and the retired Captain in the Indian Army. The film is scheduled to release on 30 October 2020 in Tamil and Telugu. Sudha Kongara has directed the film which has been produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment on a budget of Rs 15 crore.

Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film has Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas and Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Arjunan. The technical crew of this film includes GV Prakash for composing music, Niketh Bommireddy for cinematography and Sathish Suriya for editing.

Karthi is busy with the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is based on the classic novel of the same name. The film will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan I. The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. Music composer AR Rahman will score the film's music. Karthi meanwhile awaits the release of Sultan.

The upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to commence. Reports are that the filmmakers are planning to begin the shooting in the US in a couple of months and the preparations are on. A 45-day schedule in Detroit is being planned, we hear.

It may be noted here that the first look poster of Sarakaru Vaari Paata was released on Mahesh Babu’s dad, actor Krishna’s, birthday eve in May this year and went viral among the netizens. Later, the film’s first motion poster was out on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, which upped the expectation levels even further. The technical crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will comprise SS Thaman for composing the music, Madhie to crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)