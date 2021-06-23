Suriya and Jyothika get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Suriya had tested positive for coronavirus in February this year. He is currently shooting for a project with TJ Gnanavel, co-starring Rajisha Vijayan.

Flix Coronavirus

Kollywood celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, June 22. Suriya shared a picture of himself along with Jyothika and wrote in the caption: “Vaccinated”. The duo was seen posing behind a board which said, “I am CoVaccinated”. Suriya contracted COVID-19 in February this year. He was also hospitalised for a few days and subsequently observed quarantine for a brief period at his residence. However, he resumed shooting in March this year. Sharing a photo from the sets of an upcoming project with director Pandiraj, he expressed that he is feeling good to be back on the sets. “Feels good to be back on sets," he tweeted.

On the professional front, actor Jyothika, who is known for her films such as Mozhi, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Kaakha Kaakha, was last seen in the 2020 film Ponmagal Vandhal. The legal drama, which was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, was written and directed by debutant JJ Fredrick. Bankrolled by Suriya, the film stars an ensemble cast including K Bhagyaraj, Parthiban, Thiyagarajan, Pratap K Pothan and Pandiarajan among others.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a number of films in his pipeline. Following the success of his last outing Soorarai Pottru, the actor is currently shooting for a movie with director TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame. Suriya is reportedly playing the role of a lawyer in the movie. Rajisha Vijayan, who made her Kollywood debut with the hit 2021 movie Karnan, has been cast opposite Suriya. Manikandan has been roped in as both writer and actor in this venture.

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

He is also working on the tentatively titled project Suriya 40, which is helmed by filmmaker Pandiraj. The movie stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Suriya and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The film has music by composer D Imman, while it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai has reportedly been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the upcoming film.