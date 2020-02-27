Suresh Gopi's 'Kaaval' shooting in progress

The film’s lead star Suresh Gopi confirmed it through his social media handle by putting out a pic from the sets.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of Nithin Renji Panicker's upcoming film, Kaaval, is in progress. The film’s lead star Suresh Gopi confirmed it through his social media handle by putting out a pic from the sets and captioning it: “KAAVAL Loading ❤️ Coming soon in theatres near you.”

Kaaval also has Renji Panicker playing an important role. It has been reported that Lal was the first choice to play the role but had to opt out due to prior work commitments and Renji Panicker was brought in as a replacement.

Reports are that Kaaval is touted to be a family drama that will revolve around two generations of a family. Earlier, there were reports of this film being a sequel to Lelam but that speculation has been put to rest with the director clarifying that it is a completely new story and not associated with Lelam.

Joby George is bankrolling Kaaval under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The film has an impressive crew including National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, Mansoor Muthootti for editing, and Ranjin Raj as the music composer. Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev have been roped in to form the star cast of this entertainer.

The first look poster of Kaaval, showing a gun tucked in a dhoti, has upped the curiosity levels of the film buffs already.

Suresh Gopi’s last film to hit the marquee was the Anoop Sathyan directorial titled Varane Avashyamund. The film was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films and he played the lead role in it. In the film, Shobhana was seen pairing up with Suresh Gopi, with whom she had acted in a number of films during her heydays. Incidentally, this is Shobhana’s first film in six years and is therefore known to be her comeback venture.

