Sunflower fields to vineyards: Four spots in Karnataka that feel like movie sets

From endless fields of flowers to serene landscapes, here are five tourist spots in Karnataka that can make you feel as though youâ€™re living the reel life.

Have you ever watched a film set amid breathtaking landscapes, where a feeling of adventure and happiness prevails, and wanted to feel it for yourself? If you live in Karnataka, there are plenty of places that are rich in natural beauty, where you can enjoy the view and escape the hustle and bustle of the city. From endless fields of flowers to serene landscapes, here are five places in Karnataka that can make you feel as though youâ€™re living the reel life:

> Gundlupet

Located in southern Karnataka bordering Kerala, Gundlupet is home to sunflower fields as far as the eye can see. Nestled amid lush hills, these sunflower fields make for some stunning pictures and views, and makes you feel like Shah Rukh Khan may just be laying in the fields, playing his mandolin. Gundlupet is located about 200 km from Bengaluru, and lies on the National Highway connecting Ooty and Mysuru. The best time to visit the fields is June to September, when the flowers will be in bloom.

> Mysuru-Gundlupet highway

Gundlupet is not home to just sunflowers, but expansive farms here also grow marigolds. The best way to enjoy the view would be a picnic by the roadside on the Gundlupet-Mysuru highway, so that the ground looks like a carpet of orange and yellow. Gundlupet is within driving distance from other tourist spots like Bandipur National Park, Kodagu and Ooty.

> Heritage Winery, Ramanagara

While many wineries have cropped up in Karnataka over the past few years, Heritage Winery â€” which comes under Sula Wineries â€” is where the Kadu wines are produced, which donate a portion of the profits from the wine to conserve wildlife in Karnataka. The wine tours allow you to walk through the endless, lush vineyards while sipping some delicious wine and taking some incredible photos. The winery also has a guest house and is just about two hours away from Bengaluru, making it an ideal weekend getaway.

> Mirjan Fort

If you are looking for that Dil Chahta Hai moment with your friends, sitting on fort ruins and feeling on top of the world, look no further than Mirjan Fort. Located about 21 km from Gokarna, the Mirjan Fort makes for a serene getaway, as it does not see as much footfall as other fort ruins in Karnataka. It was built in the 16th century by Queen Chennai Bhaira Devi and lies on the banks of the Aganashini river. The moss-covered stone structures amid lush surroundings, as well as the underground staircases and nooks and corners, give a sense of adventure to everyone who visits.

