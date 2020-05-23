Sunday full lockdown in Bengaluru: List of what will be open and shut

The curfew is being imposed as part of the guidelines issued by the state government regarding lockdown 4.0

While relaxing several lockdown norms and allowing people to move around the city, the Karnataka government had also introduced a new condition. Karnataka would shut down completely on every Sunday until May 31.

This Sunday or May 24 will be the first day of the complete curfew. Other than essential services, Bengalureans will have to follow a strict curfew on Sunday. The curfew will begin at 7 pm on Saturday and end at 7 am on Monday.

Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, told TNM that all commercial establishments including MRP outlets for alcohol and clothing stores would have to shut down on Sunday. Pharmacies, grocery stores and hospitals will be allowed to open. Restaurants will be allowed to operate only for delivery. Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo services will also be operable. Taxi and autos should not ply if not for emergencies.

“It is advisable not to go out to buy anything unless absolutely necessary. People must avoid going out to buy groceries unless it is absolutely necessary,” Bhaskar Rao added.

Private vehicles cannot ply on the streets unless absolutely necessary. If stopped by a police personnel on lockdown duty, and the reason for movement is not an emergency, it can be a prosecutable offense.

Those attending weddings and other ceremonies for which they have permission, will be allowed to go. Those who are travelling to other states like migrant workers will be allowed to step outside.

Those violating norms will be booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005. The curfew will last for two Sundays as lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31. However, the state government is yet to issue guidelines on whether the lockdown will continue in June or not.



