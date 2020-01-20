Sundar C's 'Aranmanai 3' to star Arya and Raashi Khanna

Further details on the film's cast and crew are awaited.

Actor-filmmaker Sunder C will soon be back with the Aranmanai franchise. Reports have emerged in the tinsel town that the third installment of his horror-comedy will have Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles with an ensemble of stars to be roped in for supporting roles.

Aranmanai, released in 2014, was co-written and directed by Sundar C. The film had Sundar C, Vinay, Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, Santhanam, Nithin Sathya, Kovai Sarala and Manobala in the star cast.

This film turned out to be a blockbuster hit with positive reviews. While Aranmani 2, that released two years later, had Sundar C, Siddharth, Trisha, Hansika Motwani, Soori, Kovai Sarala and Manobala in the star cast with Vaibhav Reddy making a cameo appearance. The second installment also turned out to be a hit.

Sundar’s last release was Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Action that vanished without a trace at the box-office.

Actor Arya currently has Teddy in the making. The film stars Arya and Sayyeshaa as the lead pair with Shakti Soundar Rajan wielding the megaphone. Teddy is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green. D Imman is composing music for this film. Sakshi Agarwal of Big Boss fame and Director Magizh Thirumeni will be seen in an important role in this kid’s film.

Arya also has teamed up with Director Pa Ranjith for a film titled Salpetta. The film will mark the first time collaboration between Arya and Ranjith and the prep work to get this project on to the floors is currently in progress.

The film also has Attakathi Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in crucial roles. Writer Prabha, who had penned the script for the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, will be working with Pa Ranjith in the film. Sources say that Prabha will take care of the additional screenplay and dialogues in the film.

