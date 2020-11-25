Sudeep’s ‘Phantom’ team to shoot next schedule in Kerala

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The Phantom team which had been camping in Hyderabad for the past few weeks recently completed the schedule there. According to the latest reports, the team is now headed to Kerala where another major schedule has been planned. After that a song sequence will be shot in Bengaluru before the film is wrapped up.

Confirming that the Hyderabad schedule has been wrapped up, Phantom’s lead star Kiccha Sudeep tweeted: “A longgg schedule at hyd jus wrapped. Should admit tat it was a totally a great experience. Smthn I wil cherish fr a long time. Startn shoot when noone was even thinking of and wrapping what was planned is an achievement by itself. Last schedule starts soon. Cheers (sic).”

Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari are teaming up for Phantom and this is their first outing together. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Interestingly, Anup has another film lined up with Sudeep titled Billa Ranga Baashaa.

According to reports, Billa Ranga Baashaa will be bankrolled by Supri Yanvi Picture Studio, which is Sudeep’s banner, on a budget of Rs 75 crore, making it an expensive film in Sandalwood. Sources in the know say that Anup Bhandari is planning it as a science fiction film set in 2209. All other details regarding this film are being kept under wraps for now, say sources. There are reports doing the rounds that Billa Ranga Baashaa will be made in multiple languages and released across the globe.

Meanwhile, Sudeep’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik. The film was wrapped up in March but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female leads, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.

Sudeep was last seen on the silver screens in Dabangg 3, which was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. It is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third instalment in the Dabangg film series. The film was written by Dilip Shukla and starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in the lead roles with Sudeep playing the villain. The technical crew of this film included Sajid-Wajid to score music for the songs and Sandeep Shirodkar for the background score. Mahesh Limaye cranked the camera for this film and Aarti Bajaj was in charge of the editing.

