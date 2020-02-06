Sudeep to join ‘Phantom’ sets

The star is teaming up with director Anup Bhandari for the film, which is their first outing together.

Flix Sandalwood

Kiccha Sudeep is done with the shooting of Kotigobba 3. The film is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik while Sudeep himself has penned Kotigobba 3. Arjun Janya is composing the music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera.

Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is an important role. The others in supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is bankrolled by Surappa Babu under his banner. The film is in the post-production mode and its release date will be announced officially soon.

With this latest update, Sudeep’s fans must be wondering what their idol’s next plan is. Well, we hear that the star will not be taking a break as speculated by many but will be moving on to the sets of his new film, titled Phantom.

Sudeep is teaming up with director Anup Bhandari for Phantom and this is their first outing together. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, will be bankrolling the film under his banner.

Reports say that Anup had floored Sudeep with such an impressive script that the actor decided to shelve his Billa Ranga Baashaa, which was announced earlier. The groundwork for Phantom is on and the team is scouting for a suitable female lead to star opposite Sudeep.

According to sources in the know, Samantha Akkineni is the hot contender to play the heroine in Phantom but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Incidentally, Sudeep and Samantha had worked together in the smash hit movie Eega, which was directed by SS Rajamouli and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Eega was filmed simultaneously as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil, the latter titled Naan Ee.

Let’s wait for more details on Phantom to be out officially.

(Content provided by Digital Native)