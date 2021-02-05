Sudeep to focus on 'Bigg Boss' Kannada season 8

Sudeep has been hosting the show consecutively for the last seven seasons.

Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeepâ€™s next film release will be Kottigobba 3. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is gearing up for release on April 29. Prior to that, the audio launch will take place on March 28 and preparations are being planned on a grand scale. Reports suggest that the audio launch will be a grand public event organised by programme head Parameshwar Gundkal and will be telecast on Colors Viacom.

Sudeep is not only playing the lead role in Kottigobba 3, but has penned it as well. Kottigobba 3 is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will be playing the female leads in this film with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu.

While Kottigobba 3 is ready for release, the starâ€™s other film in the making, Vikranth Rona is in the last leg of shooting. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and it is his first time associating with Sudeep. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner. Recently the makers kick-started the promotions of the film in Dubai. The title logo and a sneak peek of the movie were displayed on Dubaiâ€™s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare and also a glimpse of Sudeepâ€™s journey in the film industry was shown on Burj Khalifa.

The technical crew of Vikranth Rona includes B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, William David for cinematography and Ashik kusugolli for editing.

Besides Kottigobba 3 and Vikranth Rona which will be out this year at the theatres, Sudeep also has the Upendra starrer Kabza in which he plays an extended cameo. Kabza, according to reports, will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar.

Shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled by MTB Nagaraju under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. The filmâ€™s music is composed by Ravi Basrur with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography.

Reports suggest that Sudeep will be wrapping up this year with these films as he will be shifting his focus to the Kannada Bigg Boss, a reality TV show. Season 1 of this show began in 2013 with Sudeep hosting it and he has been consecutively hosting it for seven years with this year being the eighth. The actor will be busy with this show for about 100 days which means he will be setting aside new film commitments to give his undivided attention to Bigg Boss season 8. So, fans need to wait to know more about Sudeepâ€™s upcoming film projects.