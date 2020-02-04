Sudeep and Darshan set for box-office clash?

Reports say Sudeep’s ‘Kotigobba 3’ and Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’ may hit the marquee on the same day.

Flix Sandalwood

Two of the biggest stars in Sandalwood, Sudeep and Darshan, are gearing up for a box-office clash, we hear. Reports say that Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 and Darshan’s Roberrt may hit the marquee on the same day. If this happens, it is surely going to start a storm online as the fans of both these stars are known to lock horns on social media on a regular basis.

While Sudeep himself has penned Kotigobba 3, it is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. The film’s shooting began with a fight sequence in Belgrade in June 2018. It has had a staggered shooting schedule with Sudeep juggling between various films in Kannada and other languages. The film is said to be a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2. The earlier film was not a direct sequel of the 2001 first film which starred Vishnuvardhan.

Arjun Janya is composing the music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will play the female leads with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is bankrolled by Surappa Babu under his banner.

Roberrt, on the other hand, is directed by Tharun Sudhir. The film has three heroines – Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio – while Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist. The technical crew includes Arjun Janya for music, V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt. When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Roberrt but director Tharun Sudhir put an end to all guesswork and clarified that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by him.

(Content provided by Digital Native)