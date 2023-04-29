Student stabbed to death in Bengaluru’s Reva University

The incident took place on Friday during the annual college festival organised by the Reva University.

news Crime

A fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student named Bhaskar Jetty, who hailed from Gujarat, was fatally stabbed in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Friday, April 28, at Reva University, a private university located near Bagalur in northern Bengaluru.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday during the annual college festival organised by Reva University. A clash broke out between two groups of students between 9.30 pm to 9.45 pm, which turned violent. During the altercation, Bhaskar Jetty was fatally stabbed multiple times in the abdomen by attackers who are yet to be identified. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital immediately after the incident, Bhaskar succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

A case of murder has been registered in Bagalur police station and an investigation is in progress to identify the accused persons and arrest them. The exact reason for the altercation is yet to be ascertained. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.