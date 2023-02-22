‘Stole hearts with laughter’: Condolences pour in for actor-comedian Subi Suresh

Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi took to their social media handles to pay their tributes to actor-comedian Subi Suresh.

Several film personalities, politicians and fans of Malayalam actor and comedian Subi Suresh took to social media to remember her, after the 42-year-old passed away on Wednesday, February 22. Offering his “painful tributes” to Subi, actor Mohanlal, in his Facebook post said, “Subi Suresh, the beloved artist who stole the hearts of the Malayali audience with her laughter, has left us untimely. Painful tributes on the passing of a dear sister who was to go on to many heights in acting and presentation.”

Subi was being treated for a liver ailment in a private hospital in Aluva. One of her close friends said that she was diagnosed with jaundice, for which the treatment had been difficult because of her weak lungs. She passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi, in his tribute to Subi said that she was a great artist that we should not have lost in this day and age. “May Subi continue to make us laugh in our memories,” he said. Actor Mammootty also offered his condolences for Subi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the untimely demise of the actor. “Subi entered the art scene through the Cochin Kala Bhavan and won a place in the hearts of the Malayalees through reality shows and comedy programs,” said CM Pinarayi, who added that a promising artist has been lost.

Offering his condolences, Leader of Kerala legislative assembly, VD Satheesan, said that Subi made her mark in the art scene as a popular star in comedy programs at a time when the presence of women in the industry was rare. “It was the television comedy show Cinemala that made Subi the favorite of the Malayali audience. She was an artist who could have achieved a lot more,” said Satheesan.