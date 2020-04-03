‘Stay at home’, MGM hospital in Chennai tells its outpatients

The hospital has announced the availability of consultancy through video conferencing for its patients.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, MGM Healthcare, a quaternary care hospital in the heart of Chennai has announced the availability of consultancy through video conferencing for its patients.

Patients may visit https://mgmhealthcare.in/video-consultation/ and get on a video call with doctors. They can book an appointment for their respective doctor through the website and even pay for the consultation online. There’s a tab for new patients to register online as well.

Commenting on the facility, Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare Private Limited said, "As we remain committed to patient safety and stay consistent with the guidelines of the government on Social Distancing to prevent Covid-19 spread, we would like to offer patients the option of video consultation for regular ailments and care.

"All our services are running and in case of any emergency all our specialists are in house 24/7. The lockdown is a much-needed move to limit the community's chance of exposure to the coronavirus, and thus MGM would like to deploy technology for the continuance of our services to meet people’s healthcare needs whilst fighting this pandemic," he added.

The hospital said that the website would also allow patients to keep up with their follow-up consultations and review their reports with their doctors.

“Ever since its inception, MGM Healthcare’s thrust has been on bringing advanced healthcare technologies within the common man’s reach. We recognise the fact that hospitals can be alienating spaces for patients, and one of the ways we deal with this feeling is by improving patient care and outcomes with the use of top-of-the-line technology," Harish Manian, CEO, MGM Healthcare Private Limited said.

"During this lockdown period it is very important to keep a tab on your health and stay in touch with your doctor, so they can guide you and your loved ones to provide appropriate and correct medical advice at a click of a button. We want the community to stay safe and stay connected," he added.

Aiming to be a fully digitalised hospital, MGM Healthcare offers many technological advancements which include cutting-edge developments such as a biplane cath lab and a 3 Tesla MRI scanner -- both touted to be the first of their kind in Asia. Besides this, an advanced mammogram machine, a wireless Cardiotocography machine, an Internet of Things (IoT) enabled ICU charting system and a neuro navigation system is also present.

The video conferencing service can be accessed via desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.