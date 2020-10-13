Stalker sets 22-year-old Andhra nurse on fire, she dies on the spot

Chinnari had just returned from her duty at a COVID-19 care centre when her stalker entered her room and poured petrol on her.

news Crime

Chinnari, a 22-year-old nurse in Andhra Pradesh, had just returned to her accommodation after her duty at a COVID-19 care centre, when her stalker entered her room, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She died on the spot. The incident took place on Monday night near the private hospital, where she worked, in Hanumanpeta locality.

The man, identified as Nagabhushanam, too, suffered 80% burn injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital Guntur.

According to a senior police officer, the two were in a relationship for the last four years. However, the woman wanted to end the relationship with him, while the man was against this and wanted to be with her.

The police said that the man kept harassing her in the last few days. The woman also filed a complaint at Gannavaram police station against her stalker. He was called to the police station for the investigation recently. Outraged by her police complaint against him, the stalker set her on fire.

The inquest is underway as part of the investigation procedure. A case has been registered under relevant sections

The man had come to Vijayawada on Monday to meet Chinnari over the complaint. According to the preliminary investigation, the police said that her stalker came to meet her with the motive to take her life.

Speaking to TNM, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Ramesh said, "As she refused to engage in a conversation with him, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire. The girl died soon. He, too, had suffered burn injuries."

When asked if any action was taken after the woman filed a complaint against stalking, the officer said, "The police officials did everything required when she reached out to us. However, she later wanted to withdraw her complaint."

According to reports, the stalker had even given a written assurance claiming that he won't trouble her in future.