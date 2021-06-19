Speaking to TNM, Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) KKN Anburajan said that three men have been arrested including the main accused in the case. He said that the accused will be produced in front of a court on Saturday. According to The New Indian Express, the accused learnt that Sirisha's parents were looking for an alliance for her and attacked her near her house in a pre-planned manner, after his proposal was rejected. The incident happened at the residence of the deceased when Sirishaâ€™s parents went to their field. Charan reportedly approached her and threatened to take his life if she did not agree to marry him. However, as she refused, Charan attacked her with the sickle.

Locals who reached the spot on hearing the commotion found Sirisha dead and caught hold of the Charan and handed him over to the police. According to reports, the accused also consumed poison in a bid to take his life. He also sustained injuries as the locals thrashed him. He was arrested after receiving first aid.