SSLV satellites no longer usable after being placed in wrong orbit, ISRO says

ISRO said that a committee would analyse the failure and with the implementation of the committee’s recommendations, the space agency will come back soon with SSLV-D2.

news Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday, August 7 said that the satellites onboard its first Small Satellite Launch Vehicle “are no longer usable” after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one. The space agency said that a committee would analyse today’s episode and make recommendations, and with the implementation of those recommendations “ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2”.

“SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2. A detailed statement by Chairman, ISRO will be uploaded soon (sic),” ISRO said in an update on its official Twitter handle.

(1/2) SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2022

In its first SSLV mission, the launch vehicle carried The Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and the co-passenger student satellite AzaadiSAT. SSLV had suffered ‘data loss’ in its terminal stage, after performing “as expected” in all stages. AzaadiSAT contains 75 payloads built by female students from rural regions across the country who were provided guidance. The payloads are integrated by the student team of ‘Space Kidz India’.

Unlike the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV), the SSLV can carry payloads weighing up to 500 kg and deploy satellites into a 500 km low earth orbit. It uses solid fuel – hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene – to fire the first three stages, taking the payloads to the desired altitude. The fourth stage comprises liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) to place the satellites into orbit.

Watch this week on Let Me Explain: What the Enjoy Enjaami controversy is about