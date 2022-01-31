SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR gets new release date

Earlier, the makers of the much awaited movie had released two tentative release dates for the movie, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

It’s official, SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film RRR will hit the theatres on March 25, 2022, the makers of the movie announced on Monday, January 31. In a statement posted on the film's official Twitter handle, the makers confirmed that the movie release date has been finalised — and the movie will be released on March 25.

The release of the Telugu-language film, which is headlined by south stars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr, has been much delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the makers had announced two possible release dates for the movie.

They had said that if the pandemic situation in the country gets better, and all theatres open up, the movie will be released on March 18, or it will release on April 28. RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr).

The pan-Indian project is scheduled to release in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. It marks actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s Telugu debut.

Earlier, in the beginning of 2022, the makers had announced the decision to defer the release of the magnum opus six days ahead of the arrival of RRR in cinema halls after a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The film was slated to release on January 7 this year.

But ahead of the release, the makers of RRR shared the announcement about the postponement of its release on January 1, and wrote: “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic).”

(With PTI inputs)