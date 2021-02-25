SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan praise Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Alia, Rajamouli and Ram Charan are working together in the upcoming film 'RRR'.

Flix Cinema

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the teaser release of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The long wait finally came to an end after the teaser was released on February 24. While fans were delighted to watch the promo video, praises poured in from industry experts as well as the actor’s colleagues.

Director SS Rajamouli who is collaborating with Alia for his upcoming pan-Indian film RRR, took to Twitter to praise the actor’s performance in the teaser. Her co-star in RRR, actor Ram Charan too tweeted about Alia’s performance after watching the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated for release on July 30 2021.

"Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:)Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen,” director of RRR, SS Rajmouli tweeted. Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:)

Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen.https://t.co/Pap5v5pWod — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 24, 2021

Actor Ram Charan appreciated Alia’s screen presence in the teaser and wrote, “"Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08. Looking forward to the film.” Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir!

Great screen presence @aliaa08

Looking forward to the film. https://t.co/NBJMTu9dJI #GagubaiKathiawadiTeaser — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 24, 2021

Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar praised actor Alia Bhatt’s performance and congratulated the makers of the film. I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08 https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021 #GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it https://t.co/BVwyMxYFio — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 24, 2021

Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. The movie follows the story of Gangubai Kothewali who was trafficked into sex work but eventually took control over a brothel in Kamathiputra.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Actors Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi will be making guest appearances in the movie.

Meanwhile, RRR marks the first time collaboration between SS Rajamouli and actor Alia Bhatt. The star cast of RRR includes NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody among others.