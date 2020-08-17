Sruthi Hariharan to star in short film ‘Shades of a Kite’

The film is written by Vivek Joseph Varughese and directed by Mohamed Sohal.

Flix Short film

After actor Sruthi Hariharan shared the poster of a short film in which she plays the lead role, it has been garnering the attention of film buffs. Sharing the poster of the short film titled Shades of a Kite, she wrote on her social media page, “And that’s the next that marks the “re- entry” :) A lot of thought has gone into making this trippy poster. If you find it interesting too, then take a good look and guess the genre of the film :).”

Besides Sruthi, the short film also stars Veenah Naair, Gilu Joseph and Avni Iyer in pivotal roles. Shades of a Kite is written by Vivek Joseph Varughese and directed by Mohamed Sohal. Suraj Kumar is bankrolling this venture with the crew comprising Siddhartha Pradeep for music, Appu Battathiri for editing, Luke Jose for cinematography, Manu Jagadh for art and Shefin Mayan for sound designing.

The story of Shades of a Kite revolves around a single mother and her hearing impaired child who move into a haunted house. According to Shorted.in, “In terms of thought, the plot draws attention to differing ideas that conform to science and spirituality, the question of the supernatural in the logical world of mental health experts. All of this is further enhanced by beautiful animation that add a new dimension to the story.”

Sruthi Hariharan, an accomplished actor in the Kannada film industry, won the National Award Special Mention Jury Award for her performance in the film Nathicharami. Incidentally, the film went on to bag five National Awards. Directed by Mansore, the film was produced by M Ramesh under the banner Tejaswini Enterprises. The technical crew of this flick included Bindhu Malini for music, Guruprasad Narnad for cinematography and Nagendra K Ujjani for editing. Besides this, Sruthi has won numerous awards in her career, including the Karnataka State Film Awards for Beautiful Manasugalu and Filmfare Award South for Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.

Sruthi’s last film release was Aadya, which released in February this year. A mystery thriller, Aadya was directed by KM Chaitanya. It starred the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead role along with Sruthi. Sangeetha Bhat also shared screen space with them, with the supporting cast comprising Ravishankar Gowda and Shashank Purushotham. Sridhar V Sambhram had composed music for this venture with V Malhar Bhat Joshi handling the cinematography and Akshay P Rao doing the edits. Aadya was the remake of the hit Telugu film Kshanam, directed by Ravikanth Perepu.

Kshanam, which released in 2016, had Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma in the lead roles along with Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Satyadev Kancharana and Ravi Varma forming the supporting cast. The technical crew of the thriller included Sricharan Pakala for music, Shaneil Deo for cinematography, and Arjun Shastri and Ravikanth Perepu for editing. A massive hit in Tollywood, it was remade in Tamil as Satya by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and as Baaghi in Hindi by Ahmed Khan.

