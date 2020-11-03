SRH make it to playoffs with dominant win over MI

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored 50s to ensure SRH made light work of chasing a modest score

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made light work of a target of 150 set by Mumbai Indians (MI) to march into the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sunrisers will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday with the winner of the game taking on the loser in the qualifier between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians for a place in the final.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored 50s to ensure SRH never wavered while chasing a modest score. The win took SRH above Kolkata Knight Riders and into the playoff spots. KKR were hoping for a MI win to stay in 4th position but they will now bow out of the tournament.

The chase came after SRH restricted MI to 149/8 wickets in 20 overs. Kieron Pollard's late charge gave table toppers MI a boost after Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem stifled them for runs in the middle overs.

MI scored 51 runs in the last five overs, most of them courtesy Pollard who scored 41 in 25 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes in his innings before falling to his West Indies teammate Jason Holder.

Holder put up yet another influential performance with the ball for SRH in the middle overs, dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile as well and conceding just 25 runs in his four overs.

MI captain Rohit Sharma's comeback didn't last long at the crease. He faced seven balls and scored just four runs before falling to pacer Sandeep. The bowler went on to dismiss Sharma's opening partner Quinton de Kock and the in-form Ishan Kishan.

SRH chased down the target in 17 overs without the loss of a wicket with Warner scoring 85 not out of 58 balls with Saha scoring 58 not out of 45 balls.