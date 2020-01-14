Sreenivasan’s ‘Uriyadi’ to release on January 17

Actors Siddique and Aju Varghese also play important roles in the film, directed by John Varghese.

The Malayalam movie Uriyadi will hit the marquee on January 17.

Uriyadi will have the veteran actor Sreenivasan in the lead role along with actors Siddique and Aju Varghese. The film is directed by John Varghese with Dinesh Damodar penning the script.

The trailer of the film, released on Sunday, shows it to be a story of a bunch of policemen. Siddique’s voice can be heard saying that the police are like the elephant at a jam packed festival. They’d look good and proud alright, but if they didn’t obey, they’d be punished right away with a transfer, he says. The trailer then shows a bunch of scenes involving actors Sreenivasan, Siddique, Aju, Biju Kuttan, Baiju, Indrans, Manasa, Sudhy Kopa, Sreejith Ravi, Arya and others.

The technical crew of Uriyadi comprises Ishaan Dev for music, Anil Panachooran for lyrics, Jemin Jom Ayyaneth for cinematography, Rakhil for art direction, Sobbin Joseph for costume designing and Karthik Jogesh for editing. The film is produced by Naizam Salam, Sudheesh Sankar and Rajesh Narayanan under the banner of Friends Film Factory and Fifty Six Cinemas.

The shooting of Uriyadi began in November 2018 at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and progressed steadily since then. The film’s teaser was unveiled by Fahadh Faasil on September 16 last year on Youtube.

While Uriyadi is gearing up for release, Siddique and Sreenivasan have the Kunchacko Boban and Jis Joy film titled Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar needing their focus. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar. Siddique plays a film personality and Kunchacko Boban plays a singer in this film.

Sreenivasan’s line-up of films also includes the Mammootty starrer One. It is a political thriller directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written again by Bobby and Sanjay. The film stars Mammootty in the lead with Sreenivasan, Joju George, Murali Gopy, Gayathri Arun and Shanker Ramakrishnan in important roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

