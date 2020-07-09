SpiceJet launches COVID-19 insurance cover for passengers

Policy to be valid for a period of 12 months and covers expenses from hospitalisation due to COVID-19 for up to 3 lakh.

In a first, SpiceJet passengers can now avail an insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST)," the airline said in a press release.

Policy to be valid for a period of 12 months and covers expenses from hospitalisation due to COVID-19 for up to 3 lakh and pre and post hospitalisation expenses for up to 30 and 60 days respectively.

"The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19," it added.

The low-cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

The insurance covers hospitals (private, government, army), tests, medication and consultations as recognised by the government on testing positive for COVID-19.

"This insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent. This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts," it said.

Those insured can either make a cashless or a reimbursement claim.

SpiceJet is the first domestic airline in the country to offer a COVID insurance cover for passengers.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet will also be operating 25 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to bring back 4,500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. This is in addition to the six flights it has already operated under the mission from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur.

With PTI inputs