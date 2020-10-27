SpiceJet allows online booking of Covid-19 RT-PCR test for India, UAE passengers

The test can be booked by going to the website’s ‘Add-Ons’ section.

SpiceJet has started online booking of the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 for passengers in India and the UAE, the airline announced on Tuesday as a negative test report is mandatory to fly. The service is being offered with the help of VFS Global, the airline said.

The test can be booked by going to the website’s ‘Add-Ons’ section, and the customer can choose between a test at their doorstep or at the nearby lab.

“Besides, customers will also be offered the option to select their preferred testing location and appointment slot. At the end of the booking one needs to provide their personal details including the identity proof to confirm the appointment,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

For those in India, you can either submit a sample using the doorstep service or go to ICMR approved lab in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Pune.

“Test fees will be as per the regulated prices set by local government bodies and same rates will apply for children and adults,” Spicejet said.

For those traveling from UAE, test samples can be submitted at certified laboratories in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah, or at a location of choice within the UAE.

“The test prices will start as low as AED 160 for both children and adults,” it added. The lab will email the test reports to the individual’s registered email address within 24 to 60 hours of taking the test.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “...we believe that this will give our passengers the confidence and peace of mind while adjusting to the new norms of travelling. Though the service is currently available for customers in India and the UAE, we plan to roll it out for a host of other countries very soon.”