Speeding car kills traffic cop conducting vehicle check on Bengaluru Airport road

Dhananjay K's colleague, constable Uma Maheshwar is severely injured after a car rammed into the duo on the International Airport Road.

In a tragic accident, a speeding car knocked down a traffic police constable and left another constable severely injured on the Bengaluru International Airport Road in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay K, who worked at the Chikkajala Traffic Police Station. He, along with his colleague Uma Maheshwar, were part of the interceptor vehicle team, fining speeding vehicles on the airport road near the toll gate.'

At 5.30 pm on Saturday, the duo were standing on the side of the road when a Hyundai Grand i10, driven by Kushal Raj, lost control and rammed into the traffic police officials after brushing a car parked on the road, the Deccan Herald reported.

Another tragic loss of life on line of duty,Traffic Head constable Dhananjaya died and Constable Uma Maheshwara severely injured after a speeding car hits them on International Airport Flyover while checking over speeding vehicles, a family devastated, I have no words to console. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) February 8, 2020

Due to the impact of the accident, the constables were thrown towards a metal railing on the side of the road, a traffic police official said.

Dhananjay was declared dead when he was taken to a nearby government hospital while Uma's condition is serious, the Times of India reported. Kushal Raj was allegedly not under the influence of alcohol and was driving at a high speed since he was late for his flight. He is a textile merchant from Basavanagudi in the city.

The two traffic constables were stopping vehicles and fining them for speeding. Witnesses stated that the duo had no time to move away from the path of the errant vehicle.

Chikkajala traffic police officials detained Kushal after the accident and are questioning him. He has been booked for negligent driving causing death.