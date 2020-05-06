Special train carrying over 900 migrant workers leaves from Mumbai to Andhra

A Shramik Special train carrying more than 900 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh left on Tuesday night from Kalyan junction in Thane district in Maharashtra, the Central Railway (CR) said.

The end-to-end special train left for Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh at around 11 pm, carrying nearly 930 migrants, according to Railway officials.

A total of 29 buses were arranged to transport the labourers to Kalyan railway station. These 900 migrant labourers are residents of Dongri, Wadi Bunder and other parts of south Mumbai.

The police in collaboration with a city-based NGO have been distributing essentials to these labourers ever since the lockdown was enforced in March, the official said.

"We have permitted them to travel to their hometowns and made all arrangements for them, as they were living in our jurisdiction," senior inspector Sandip Baglikar said.

On Tuesday, another train carrying nearly 1,200 migrants, left for Darbhanga in Bihar from the Kalyan railway station. The end-to-end service departed at 8.37 pm carrying only the registered and nominated passengers cleared by the Maharashtra government, a release said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total virus count to 1,717.

According to the state nodal officer, of the 8,263 samples tested during the 24-hours ending on Tuesday morning, 67 positive cases were detected. However, 14 of the cases have been identified as samples of persons who returned from Gujarat.

While the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra stands at 1,717, with 589 persons discharged and 34 deaths, the active number of cases is 1,094.

