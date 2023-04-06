Special one-way train from Mangaluru to Mumbai on April 8

This one-way special train has been introduced on April 8 to cater to the increasing passenger demand.

Southern Railway has announced the introduction of a one-way special train from Mangaluru Junction to Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on April 8, in order to clear the rush of passengers. The train number 06007, will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 6:10 PM on Saturday and arrive at Mumbai at 1:15 PM on April 9.

The train will make stops at Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road- Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Karwar, Canacona, Madgaon, Karmali, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Veer, Mangaon, Roha, Panvel and Thane.

According to The Hindu, the train will consist of one AC 2-tier coach, one AC 3-tier coach, six sleeper class coaches, nine general second-class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.